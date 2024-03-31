All the Confirmed Launch Details You Need

OnePlus is launching the new Nord CE 4 phone in India tomorrow, which is the most affordable phone by the company in 2024. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and feature up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will support 100W fast charging, have a FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and include a RAW HDR Camera for better low-light photography.

OnePlus is set to launch its new phone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4, in India on April 1, 2024. In anticipation of the launch, OnePlus has officially confirmed several key specifications of the device. The Nord CE 4 will be the most budget-friendly offering from OnePlus in 2024, with a potentially even more affordable Nord CE 4 Lite expected later in the year. It will be interesting to see how the market responds to this new release.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Every Confirmed Detail

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, the latest processor in Qualcomm’s 7 series. The design of the Nord CE 4 draws inspiration from OnePlus’ flagship products and will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Users will have the option to expand the storage up to 1TB using a microSD card.

OnePlus has revealed that the Nord CE 4 will feature the fastest charging capability ever seen in a Nord device, with support for 100W fast charging. Details about the battery capacity are yet to be disclosed. The phone’s display will support FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a RAW HDR Camera for enhanced photography in low light conditions.

Additionally, the Nord CE 4 will introduce Aqua Touch Display technology, first seen in the OnePlus 12 series earlier in the year. This feature enables smooth operation of the phone’s display even when wet or with water droplets present.