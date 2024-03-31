Airtel expands network reach in Rewa & Satna districts, MP

Airtel has expanded its network in Rewa and Satna districts in Madhya Pradesh, benefiting 40.5 lakh rural population across 4024 villages. This network enhancement project aims to provide high-speed internet to customers in various tehsils. Airtel’s Rural Enhancement Project targets 60,000 villages nationwide by 2024, with coverage already increased in 5000 villages in Madhya Pradesh. The expansion in Madhya Pradesh includes various cities and towns.

Network Expansion in Rewa and Satna

Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in Rewa and Satna districts to densify its network. The project covers 4024 villages in the region, benefiting 40.5 lakh rural population. This follows a similar network expansion in Mandsaur district.

National Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel has been implementing the Rural Enhancement Project (REP) nationwide, with a goal to improve network connectivity in 60,000 villages by 2024. The company has already enhanced coverage in 5000 villages across Madhya Pradesh.

Coverage Across Madhya Pradesh

Under the REP, Airtel is expanding coverage in rural villages across Madhya Pradesh, including Tikamgarh, Sidhi, Chattarpur, Katni, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Bhopal. The network now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas in the region.