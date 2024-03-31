New releases on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar this week

In Short:

Get ready for the latest releases on various OTT platforms this week. From legal dramas like “Patna Shukla” on Disney+ Hotstar to Tamil horror thriller “Inspector Rishi” on Amazon Prime, there is something for everyone. Follow the inspiring journey of Anthony Madu in the documentary “Madu” and enjoy the comedy of Kapil Sharma in “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on Netflix. Grab your snacks and get ready for a weekend of entertainment!







OTT Releases This Week

Weekly Highlights

Patna Shukla

Tanvi Shukla, portrayed by Raveena Tandon, is the main character in this gripping legal drama. She is a simple lawyer and homemaker thrust into a battle to uncover a major educational scam. As she navigates through the complexities of a roll number scam, Tanvi showcases resilience and integrity, questioning norms and overcoming obstacles to reveal the truth.

Release Date: March 29, 2024

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Inspector Rishi

This Tamil horror suspense thriller follows a series of mysterious deaths in a picturesque mountain town. As a police officer and his team investigate, they encounter not only human challenges but also mystical entities, adding another layer of complexity to their quest for justice.

Release Date: March 29, 2024

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Madu

This touching documentary tracks the journey of 12-year-old Anthony Madu from Nigeria to a prestigious ballet school in England. Anthony displays remarkable courage and dedication as he overcomes challenges to pursue his passion for ballet on a global stage.

Release Date: March 29, 2024

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Great Indian Kapil Show

India’s favorite comedian, Kapil Sharma, brings his signature humor to your screens with a new chat show exclusively on an OTT platform. With a star-studded cast and hilarious comedy, each episode promises entertainment like no other. Join Kapil and his team for a fun-filled ride with special appearances by Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and more.

Release Date: March 30, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

