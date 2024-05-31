Airtel’s Rs 359 Plan: Ideal for OTT Enthusiasts

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 359 prepaid plan is a great choice for those who want access to OTT entertainment content. The plan offers 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 1 month. It includes Airtel Xstream Play, which gives access to over 20 OTT platforms. Users can enjoy content on multiple screens with the Xstream App. Overall, it’s a convenient and cost-effective option for entertainment.

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 359 prepaid plan is a suitable choice for individuals seeking access to OTT (over-the-top) entertainment content. The Rs 359 plan stands out due to its monthly validity and offers users access to over 20 OTT platforms. Airtel provides its own OTT aggregation platform named Airtel Xstream Play, which allows users to access a variety of content through a single platform. Let’s delve into the details of this plan.

Airtel Rs 359 Prepaid Plan – Comprehensive Entertainment Offering

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 359 plan includes 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Rs 5 talktime for a month. The highlight of this plan is the inclusion of Airtel Xstream Play, an OTT platform offering content from over 20 services such as SonyLIV, FanCode, and Lionsgate Play.

Airtel Xstream Premium has been rebranded to Xstream Play by Airtel, enabling users to stream content on multiple screens simultaneously. Additionally, the Xstream App is accessible on mobile phones, tablets, desktops, and TVs.

This plan not only provides ample data but also includes OTT benefits, eliminating the need for separate subscriptions to various platforms. With 2.5GB of daily data, users can enjoy high-quality content on OTT platforms without requiring additional data packs. The monthly validity ensures uninterrupted connectivity to Airtel’s mobile network for the entire month.