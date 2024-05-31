Regional influencers rise with focus on niche markets

In Short:

Influencers are partnering with brands to reach new audiences and drive revenue. Agriculture influencer Rajender Reddy has over 477,000 Instagram followers and 137,000 YouTube subscribers, mainly from rural areas. Regional influencers like Sushil Nawadkar and S. Sridhar are tapping into specific markets by creating content in Marathi and Tamil, leading to strong subscriber growth. Brands are leveraging regional influencers for authentic marketing strategies tailored to local markets.

The Power of Brand Tie-ups with Influencers

In the world of social media, influencers are not just content creators, they are brand ambassadors who open new avenues of creativity and revenue. Two such influencers making a mark in their respective regional languages are Agriculture influencer Rajender Reddy and Automobile influencer Sushil Nawadkar.

Rajender Reddy – The Agriculture Influencer

With 477,000 followers on Instagram and 137,000 subscribers on YouTube, Rajender Reddy is a force to be reckoned with in the agriculture community. His channel, Rythu Badi, caters primarily to farmers from rural areas, with 50% of his viewers coming from these regions.

Reddy’s approach to brand tie-ups is unique – he only promotes products that his farmer viewers have been using for years. As a result, his remuneration from brands ranges in the lakhs, showcasing the impact of regional influencers in the creator economy.

Sushil Nawadkar – The Marathi Autoguru

For Sushil Nawadkar, switching to creating content in Marathi was a game-changer. His Instagram page, Marathi Autoguru, quickly gained 53,300 followers within a year, allowing him to collaborate with various automobile dealerships and online car sellers. Nawadkar’s success highlights the importance of regional languages in reaching a diverse audience.

The Rise of Regional Influencers

As brands realize the potential of regional influencers, the creator economy in India is projected to grow significantly by 2026. With specific regional strategies, brands can tap into unique audiences such as the blue-collar workforce, enhancing authenticity and credibility.

According to industry experts like Prateek Sinha and Ramya Ramachandran, regional influencers offer a personalized touch that resonates with local communities. This personalized approach not only boosts brand visibility but also builds trust among consumers.

Dabur’s Localized Marketing Strategy

Dabur Ltd stands out as a prime example of leveraging regional influencers to connect with local markets. By partnering with influencers like Lasya Manjunath, Jaspreet Dyora, Ahiwarya Anand, and many others, Dabur ensures its products are relevant and trusted across India, catering to diverse linguistic and cultural preferences.

S. Sridhar – The Tech Guru from Tamil Nadu

Despite the popularity of tech content, there is a scarcity of Tamil creators in this space. S. Sridhar, with his Fun Tamil Tech Instagram handle, has carved a niche for himself with 158,000 followers on Instagram and 29700 subscribers on YouTube. His dedication to quality content has earned him a loyal following and varying rates of collaboration with brands.

As Sridhar rightly pointed out, quality content is key to retaining and attracting followers in the dynamic world of social media.