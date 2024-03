In Short:

Indian telecommunications operator Bharti Airtel has enhanced its network in Alappuzha District, Kerala, covering 17 towns and 79 villages with over 6 lakh population. This expansion aims to provide seamless high-speed connectivity to customers in rural and smaller towns. Airtel has also invested in network enhancement projects in other districts of Kerala and aims to augment connectivity across 60,000 villages nationally under its Rural Enhancement Project.