Aayush Bhatnagar appointed as Senior Vice President

Reliance Jio Making Strides in 6G Technology

Reliance Jio is actively involved in the research and development of the sixth-generation (6G) technology, as confirmed by a senior executive of the company. Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Jio Platforms Limited, mentioned that they are in the process of developing a 6G Core, along with contributing to the standards of 6G technology.

Key Technology Enablers for 6G

Bhatnagar highlighted some of the key technology enablers for 6G communications, such as intelligent reflective services, joint communication and sensing, and quantum encryption. These technologies play a crucial role in making 6G a reality for consumers and enterprises.

ETTelecom 5G | 6G Congress 2024

Bhatnagar shared these insights at the seventh edition of ETTelecom 5G | 6G Congress 2024, where around 400 delegates are expected to participate. The event will feature 40 speakers discussing various aspects of 5G, 5G Advanced, network transformation, device ecosystem, and the upcoming 6G technology.

Bhatnagar emphasized that 6G will offer endless possibilities in terms of use cases, limited only by imagination. He also mentioned that the 3rd Generation Partnership Project’s (3GPP) Release 17 and Release 18 will pave the way for 5G Advanced and eventually 6G technology to become a reality.

Indigenous Technology Development

Furthermore, Bhatnagar noted that the technology commercialized in Jio’s 5G network has been developed indigenously. He highlighted the significance of not just developing technology, but also scaling it to meet the demands of consumers. This showcases the potential of indigenous technology in the Indian context, aligning with the vision of ‘Make in India’ initiative.