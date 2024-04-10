Airtel Prepaid Offers: Get Amazon Prime Video & Disney+ Hotstar

Bharti Airtel offers prepaid plans with OTT benefits like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, catering to entertainment needs. Plans range from Rs 499 to Rs 999, offering different data and calling options. Plans include free 5G data and Airtel Thanks benefits like Apollo 24|7 Circle and Wynk Music. Customers can choose a plan based on their preferences and enjoy seamless entertainment.

Airtel Prepaid Plans with Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Benefits

Bharti Airtel offers a range of prepaid plans that include additional benefits like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. These plans cater to the entertainment needs of users by providing access to popular streaming platforms along with ample data for online content consumption. Let’s explore these plans in detail.

Airtel Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Plans

Bharti Airtel currently offers four prepaid plans that include either Amazon Prime or Disney+ Hotstar benefits. These plans are priced at Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 999, and Rs 869. The Rs 499 and Rs 869 plans include Disney+ Hotstar, while the Rs 699 and Rs 999 plans come with Amazon Prime.

The Rs 499 plan offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months and Airtel Xstream Play for 28 days. Users also get 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day with this plan.

For the Rs 699 plan, customers receive 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 56 days, along with complimentary access to Amazon Prime Membership for 56 days.

The Rs 869 plan provides 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data.

Lastly, the Rs 999 plan includes 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day, along with Amazon Prime membership for 84 days.

All these plans come with Unlimited 5G data and Airtel Thanks benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The Rs 999 plan additionally includes RewardsMini subscription.