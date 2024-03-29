Airtel expands network in Purba & Paschim Bardhaman districts, West Bengal with new sites.

In Short:

Airtel has expanded its network in rural West Bengal with additional sites in Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts. This network enhancement project covers 3,082 villages with a population of 49.8 lakh rural residents. Airtel aims to provide high-speed connectivity in villages like Jamalpur and Asansol, directly benefiting customers. The company plans to extend network coverage across 60,000 villages in India by 2024.



Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts of West Bengal to densify its network. The project covered 3,082 villages and a population of 49.8 lakh rural residents, as announced by Airtel. This initiative follows earlier network expansions in Bankura, West Bengal, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Network Expansion in Rural West Bengal

Airtel’s network enhancement in the tehsils of Jamalpur, Bhatar, Asansol, Manteswar, Mangolkote, Memari – I, Raina – I, and Kalna – I under Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts aims to provide direct benefits to customers. The expansion will deliver high-speed connectivity in rural areas of Purba and Paschim Bardhaman.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel has been conducting the Rural Enhancement Project on a national level with a goal to improve network connectivity in 60,000 villages across the country by 2024. In West Bengal, a key focus market for Airtel, the company has already extended its network coverage to 37,661 villages covering the entire state.

Airtel Coverage Across West Bengal

Airtel’s Rural Enhancement Project (REP) in West Bengal aims to expand coverage in rural villages, including Alipurduar, Bankura, Purba Bardhman, Paschim Barddhaman, and many more. Additionally, Airtel has bolstered its fiber presence in the region to meet the growing demand for high-speed data services.

Airtel’s network now spans all major urban, semi-urban, and rural areas in the region, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.