Gulshan Khurana appointed as EVP of a leading telecom company

Vodafone Idea is focusing on Internet of Things (IoT) and Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) segments to increase revenue. They believe IoT and NB-IoT will attract various industries like health, education, mining, and industrial sectors. Vi is building infrastructure for NB-IoT, offering end-to-end integrated IoT services, and expanding into various IoT-driven use cases. They are also preparing for the evolution of 5G networks in the future.

Vodafone Idea focusing on IoT and NB-IoT for revenue growth

Vodafone Idea is strategically investing in Internet of Things (IoT) and Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) segments to create additional revenue streams, as per a senior executive from the company.

Emphasizing on NB-IoT infrastructure

The telecom giant is actively working on establishing the infrastructure and ecosystem for NB-IoT, primarily aimed at serving non-mobility users and devices in corporate settings.

Gulshan Khurana, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Vodafone Idea, mentioned that IoT and NB-IoT are gaining traction, especially in industries like health, education, mining, and industrial sectors. He highlighted the potential for significant monetization in the enterprise B2B segment.

Vi’s integrated IoT offering

Vi, along with competitors like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, is optimistic about the growth of its IoT business. Vi proudly claims to be the first telco with a complete end-to-end IoT solution covering connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security, and support.

Expansion in IoT space

Vi’s enterprise arm, Vi Business, recently introduced Vi Business IoT Smart Central, a self-care IoT connectivity and device management platform, to reinforce its position in the IoT domain. Vi Business has partnerships with several entities for deploying IoT-enabled smart meters and other IoT solutions.

5G evolution and future plans

Vodafone Idea foresees the evolution from 5G non-standalone to standalone architecture in the near future. The company is currently focusing on enhancing its infrastructure for NB-IoT and IoT to cater to the evolving needs of industries and enterprises.

While competitors have already launched their 5G services based on different architectures, Vodafone Idea is actively working on its 5G rollout strategy. The company has deployed advanced technologies like vRAN and Open RAN for efficient network management.

Khurana expressed confidence in serving industrial experiences, enterprises, IoT, and NB-IoT better with the evolution of 5G technology in the coming years.