Airtel Expands Coverage Across Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and North 24 Parganas.

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel is expanding its network in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta Districts in Kerala, and North Twenty Four Parganas District in West Bengal. Airtel deployed additional sites to improve network under its Rural Enhancement Project. This will benefit customers in multiple towns and villages, providing high-speed connectivity and reliable mobile network. Airtel aims to enhance network connectivity in 60,000 villages across India by 2024.



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has expanded its network footprint in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta Districts of Kerala, as well as in North Twenty Four Parganas District of West Bengal, by deploying additional sites to densify its network under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP). This network enhancement project covers a significant population base.

Network Enhancement in Kerala

Airtel has announced network enhancement in various towns in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, benefiting customers in those areas.

Network Enhancement in West Bengal

Airtel has also expanded its network in North Twenty Four Parganas district in West Bengal, providing better connectivity to the rural population in the area.

This expansion will ensure reliable mobile network and high-speed connectivity in the mentioned regions, Airtel mentioned.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel aims to enhance network connectivity in 60,000 villages across India by 2024 as part of its Rural Enhancement Project (REP). In Kerala and West Bengal, the company is extending its network coverage to serve the entire state.

In addition, Airtel has increased its fiber presence in these districts to meet the growing demand for high-speed data services. The network now covers urban, semi-urban, rural areas, highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.