Airtel Documents 5.70 Crore Spam Calls in MP-CG in Just 12 Days

Bharti Airtel reported 5.70 crore spam calls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over just 12 days, along with 13 lakh spam messages. This reflects the widespread spam issue in India. Airtel’s new AI solution alerts customers about spam calls at no extra cost. With 60% of users facing multiple spam calls daily, this service is crucial in protecting their data.

Record Spam Calls Detected by Airtel

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has disclosed that approximately 5.70 crore spam calls were recorded within a span of just 12 days in the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circles. Alongside this alarming figure, the company also noted the detection of 13 lakh spam messages during the same timeframe.

Significance of Spam Call Mitigation

The data presented by Airtel highlights a pervasive issue across the nation regarding spam calls. The company’s advanced AI solutions are designed to identify spam calls in real-time, providing immediate alerts to customers as they receive these unwanted communications.

Spam calls have emerged as a significant challenge in India, particularly as a growing number of individuals engage with digital platforms for various personal and business activities. This trend substantially increases the risk of scams and fraudulent activities, making it crucial for users to safeguard their personal information and finances.

Cost-Effective Solution for Customers

Recently launched by Airtel, this spam call mitigation service is provided at no additional cost to customers and is now accessible nationwide. This development is particularly essential in the Indian context, where such solutions can effectively protect users from potential scams. It is anticipated that other telecom operators will follow suit in offering similar services for their users.

Statements from Airtel Leadership

Ritesh Agrawal, the CEO of Airtel for the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh region, emphasized the solution’s impressive accuracy rate of 97%. He noted that around 60% of their customers experience three or more spam calls per day, with 90% receiving various spam messages.

Regulatory Support

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is also advocating for stricter regulations within the telecom sector to enhance consumer safety and mitigate such issues effectively.