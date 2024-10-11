Gujarat Ensures Smooth Grid Access for Green Energy Companies

In Short:
The Gujarat government is creating a new green energy transmission corridor to connect over 23 gigawatts of upcoming renewable energy projects to the national grid. This includes 15 GW in south Gujarat and 7 GW in the north. Plans also involve developing battery storage and generating green hydrogen for domestic and international markets, contributing to India’s goal of 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030.
Exciting Developments in Gujarat’s Green Energy Landscape!
MUMBAI: Big news for the renewable energy scene! The **Gujarat government** is gearing up to establish a new green energy transmission corridor. This ambitious project aims to connect the state’s upcoming mega projects, boasting over 23-gigawatts of capacity, directly to the national grid. This revelation comes from Arun Mahesh Babu, the managing director of **Gujarat Power Corp. Ltd (GPCL)**, in an interview with Mint.