Vodafone Idea’s Infinity Labs Partners to Deliver Indigenous SD-WAN Solution

Vodafone Idea’s enterprise division, Vi Business, has teamed up with Infinity Labs to launch a new software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution made in India. This advanced hybrid network includes AI-driven security features, helping protect Indian businesses from cyber threats. The partnership aims to enhance digital connectivity for local enterprises, promoting the “Make in India” initiative, according to company executives.

Expansion of Hybrid SD-WAN Portfolio

Vi Business has confirmed that this launch will enhance its existing Hybrid SD-WAN portfolio. The collaboration introduces advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-driven security features, equipping Indian enterprises with a fortifying defense against the increasing threat of cyber attacks.

Comprehensive Business Solutions

The Hybrid SD-WAN is crafted to offer businesses a plethora of solutions, including a hybrid network, integrated security, intelligent routing, monitoring, and analytics, as stated by Vi Business.

Statement from Vi Business

Rochak Kapur, EVP of Vi Business, remarked, “This partnership with Infinity Labs Ltd will enable us to deliver an indigenously developed SD-WAN solution, equipped with advanced security capabilities and a solid roadmap for future evolution. This collaboration embodies the principles of Technology and Make in India infrastructure, empowering Indian businesses with the secure connectivity crucial for thriving in a digital-first environment.”

Statement from Infinity Labs

Rakesh Goyal, CEO & Managing Director of Infinity Labs, expressed enthusiasm regarding the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Vi Business in this significant endeavour. Together, we will empower Indian enterprises with an AI-based Secure SD-WAN solution that not only meets their growing business needs but is also locally developed.”