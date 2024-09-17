Airtel Digital TV Partners with Amazon Prime, Introduces New Subscriber Plans

Airtel Digital TV has teamed up with Amazon Prime to launch new plans offering live TV and Prime Lite benefits. Subscribers can watch Prime Video in HD on two devices and access linear TV channels. The two plans, priced at Rs 521 for 30 days and Rs 2,288 for 180 days, also provide shopping perks like free delivery and cashback on Amazon.

New Partnership Announcement

Airtel Digital TV has formed a strategic partnership with Amazon Prime to introduce exciting benefits for its subscribers through the new ‘Ultimate’ and ‘Amazon Prime Lite’ plans. This collaboration allows subscribers to access live TV and enjoy Prime Video content on two devices in HD quality, in addition to a variety of linear TV channels.

Plan Features and Benefits

The Prime Lite subscription comes with a host of additional benefits, including free unlimited same-day and next-day delivery on Amazon products, early access to sales, Lightning Deals, and a 5% cashback on purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, as stated by Airtel Digital TV.

Two distinct plans are available: the Hindi Ultimate & Amazon Prime Lite plan is priced at Rs 521, valid for 30 days, while the Hindi Ultimate & Amazon Prime Lite plan priced at Rs 2,288 is valid for 180 days.

Statements from Company Executives

Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Airtel Digital TV, commented, “The growing demand for mobile entertainment has prompted us to expand our TV offerings, providing customers with anytime, anywhere access. Our partnership with Amazon Prime enhances our content lineup, complementing our diverse range of home entertainment services.”

Additionally, Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India, stated, “The collaboration with Airtel Digital TV makes access to Prime Video’s full selection of content even more seamless, while providing other shopping and shipping benefits of Prime Lite. This initiative aims to make premium entertainment even more accessible to customers in India.”