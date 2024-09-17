Data Dive: How Abundant Rainfall Has Led to Growing Concerns

In Short:
India has had abundant rainfall this year following a poor monsoon last year, benefiting kharif crop sowing. However, excess rain in September poses risks to crops and inflation. While the agriculture ministry estimates crop loss at 2-4%, regions like Telangana and Maharashtra report significant sowing area impacts. Historically, excessive rainfall does not significantly harm agricultural output, but it can lead to price spikes and inflation uncertainties.
Good News and Concerns: A Closer Look at India’s Monsoon and Its Impact
After what seemed like a lackluster monsoon season, **India** is now experiencing a wave of abundant rainfall this year. This influx has been a blessing for the sowing of kharif crops in August, offering a much-needed boost after last year’s disappointing production figures. However, as we approach harvesting season, the excessive rains in September pose a threat to these crops, raising concerns about potential impacts on inflation.