GSMA Unveils Roadmap for Responsible AI Use in Telecom Industry

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the GSMA unveiled a new initiative aimed at enhancing the telecom industry’s approach to artificial intelligence with the launch of the Responsible AI (RAI) maturity roadmap. This roadmap is designed to provide telecommunications companies with the necessary tools and guidance to evaluate and improve their responsible utilization of AI technology.

Key Components of the RAI Maturity Roadmap

The RAI maturity roadmap is structured around five foundational elements:

The vision, values, and strategic goals of an organization;

The operating model and the governance framework for AI across operations;

Technical controls that comply with regulatory requirements;

Collaboration with third-party ecosystems;

Corporate change management and communication strategies.

For each of these elements, the roadmap will provide a pathway for organizations to adopt AI responsibly, aligned with their respective levels of maturity.

Best-Practice Principles

This initiative builds upon established best-practice principles such as fairness, human agency and oversight, privacy and security, safety and robustness, transparency, accountability, and environmental impact, as noted by the GSMA.

Industry Support and Commitment

The initiative has garnered the support of leading companies including Axiata, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, and Telstra. Additionally, 19 telecom carriers, including Vodafone, e&, Singtel, and Telefonica, have pledged to utilize the roadmap to monitor, maintain, and improve their responsible use of AI.

Economic Impact and Future Outlook

According to the GSMA, based on research from McKinsey, the expanded application of AI within the telecom sector could represent an economic opportunity of up to $680 billion over the next 15 to 20 years.

Statements from Industry Leaders

“This roadmap will now empower more MNOs to embrace AI with the assurance that they are doing so responsibly and ethically, in accordance with the entire sector,” stated Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA. “Responsible AI is essential for exploring and unlocking the numerous opportunities that this technology offers, and it is commendable that the telecom industry is pioneering this initiative.”

José María Álvarez-Pallete López, GSMA Board Chair and Chairman & CEO of Telefónica, emphasized the urgency of this initiative by stating, “The rapid integration of AI into technology and telecommunications operations highlights both its tremendous potential and the associated risks. It is imperative that we embed ethical considerations at the core of AI development to ensure responsible progress.”