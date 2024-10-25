Airtel Boosts 5G Network Capacity through DWDM Deployment by Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications has successfully deployed long-haul DWDM technology for Bharti Airtel, boosting its bandwidth for 5G and high-speed internet across a 30,000 km network. This deployment gives Airtel 51.2 Tbps capacity to meet rising demand. Airtel has adopted Ribbon’s Apollo 9600 platforms for better efficiency and monitoring, enhancing connectivity for its customers and supporting its growth strategy.

Ribbon Communications has announced the successful completion of a long-haul Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM) deployment for Bharti Airtel, effectively enhancing the telecom operator’s bandwidth capacity to better accommodate the soaring demand for 5G and high-speed connectivity. The integration of DWDM fiber optics is expected to significantly improve 5G mobile backhaul operations and high-speed connectivity across Airtel’s extensive 30,000 km network, as stated by Ribbon on Friday.

5G Mobile Backhaul Enhancements

Airtel has implemented Ribbon’s Apollo 9600 suite of programmable and open optical transport platforms throughout its network, which supports both C and L bands. This strategic deployment has equipped Airtel with 51.2 Tbps of long-haul network capacity, effectively addressing its increasing bandwidth requirements, according to the official release.

In a statement, Airtel emphasized, “By integrating Ribbon’s state-of-the-art optical transport technologies, we can now meet our customers’ growing demand for 5G and high-speed connectivity, positioning us to execute our long-term business strategy successfully.”

Moreover, Ribbon’s Muse platform enables operator-defined workflow automation, which enhances operational efficiency through real-time network monitoring and management capabilities.

Upgrade Accommodates Traffic Growth

Ribbon Communications noted, “Our highly modular, powerful, versatile, and secure solutions will empower them to precisely meet their service needs, seamlessly accommodate traffic growth, and adopt new technologies while delivering high-quality connectivity to their vast customer base.”

Earlier in February 2023, Ribbon announced that Airtel had selected it to construct its new high-speed transport network. At that time, Ribbon clarified that the project employed a disaggregated approach, a fundamental aspect of Airtel’s modernization strategy, allowing it to provide cost-optimized 5G mobile backhaul and high-speed enterprise business connectivity across Northwestern India.