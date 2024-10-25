Cognizant Unveils AI-Driven Cybersecurity Platform to Enhance Enterprise Protection

Cognizant has launched Neuro Cybersecurity, an AI-powered platform aiming to improve cybersecurity for businesses. It integrates various security tools to tackle complex threats, especially with hybrid workforces. This platform offers real-time insights and decision-making capabilities, helping companies manage risks better. With advanced features like threat detection and unified oversight, it adapts to evolving security needs, enhancing overall resilience.

Cognizant Launches Neuro Cybersecurity

Cognizant has unveiled Neuro Cybersecurity, an AI-driven enhancement to its existing Neuro suite. This initiative is aimed at bolstering cybersecurity resilience by integrating and orchestrating various point cybersecurity solutions throughout the enterprise. The launch addresses pressing challenges such as complex cybersecurity threats, evolving hybrid workforces, and the management of diverse security solutions.

Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges

Cognizant emphasizes that traditional, siloed technologies and operations often fail to provide the necessary insights for quick decision-making, which is crucial for protecting enterprise networks and data. The new Neuro Cybersecurity platform confronts these issues head-on by offering an AI-enabled and user-friendly interface that enhances real-time decision-making across organizations.

“As cybersecurity challenges evolve and threats escalate, it is essential for enterprises to continuously adapt to stay ahead of threat actors,” stated Annadurai Elango, EVP and Global Head of Core Technologies and Insights at Cognizant. “Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) are confronting unprecedented risks and require a tool that can minimize risk exposure, facilitate orchestration across their security stack, and provide comprehensive security coverage at an enterprise level. Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity is specifically designed to meet these requirements.”

“The complexity of cybersecurity in today’s digital environment is unparalleled. Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity aims to tackle the issues of tool proliferation, fragmented point solutions, and insufficient integration across enterprises,” said Kumar Avijit, Vice President at Everest Group. “This AI-embedded security platform is designed to integrate with existing enterprise toolsets, providing automated correlations for improved outcomes and enabling streamlined security management for better oversight.”

Key Capabilities of Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity

Neuro Cybersecurity consolidates security data into a single platform, providing a holistic view of enterprise threats, vulnerabilities, and associated risks. Its feature set includes advanced threat detection, aggregation of results from disparate solutions, unified security management, incident response capabilities, and an intuitive interface designed for real-time decision-making and accessibility.

Cognizant asserts that the platform is built for scalability, evolving alongside organizations to accommodate increasing data loads and changing security demands without disruption.

In response to the cybersecurity challenges of the AI era, Cognizant reports that its Neuro Cybersecurity platform delivers AI-enabled enterprise security orchestration, enhancing cyber resilience and risk management.