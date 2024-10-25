Garmin Unveils Fenix 8 Series Smartwatches Priced from Rs 86,990

Garmin has launched the Fenix 8 series of smartwatches, available in two models: one with an AMOLED display and a solar-charging option. These watches, priced from Rs 86,990, cater to various athletes with features like VO2 Max tracking, diving support, and voice command. They come in three sizes and have impressive battery life, making them ideal for fitness enthusiasts.

Launch of the Fenix 8 Series Smartwatches by Garmin

Garmin, a renowned global leader in durable and multisport fitness wearables, has unveiled its latest series of smartwatches, the Fenix 8. This new line includes two variants: one featuring an AMOLED display and another equipped with solar charging capabilities. Designed to cater to a variety of athletes—including runners, triathletes, swimmers, and cyclists—the Fenix 8 series aims to enhance performance tracking and training.

Pricing and Specifications

The starting price for the Fenix 8 series is set at ₹86,990. The AMOLED model boasts a 51mm display and offers an impressive battery life of up to 29 days in smartwatch mode. For those opting for the solar variant, the battery life extends to an astounding 48 days. The collection includes watches in three sizes: 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm.

Advanced Features for Athletes

With a focus on fitness enthusiasts, the Fenix 8 series allows users to track various metrics such as VO2 Max and training status, providing deep insights into their athletic performance. The smartwatches also feature advanced strength training capabilities and support for 40-meter diving. Additional functionalities include a built-in speaker, microphone, and voice command capabilities for convenient usage.

Enhanced Navigation and Mapping

The new series incorporates advanced mapping and navigation features, catering particularly to those engaged in long-endurance activities.

Official Statement

Tim Spurling, General Manager for Emerging Markets CAMEA at Garmin, stated, “The Fenix 8 Series is perfect for individuals looking to elevate their performance or maintain a healthy lifestyle. Whether you’re an experienced athlete or someone who enjoys staying active, this new series offers advanced features and extended battery life for outstanding versatility.”

Availability in India

While Garmin products can be found in select retail stores in India, availability online may prove challenging, as the company has officially exited the Indian market. Currently, Garmin products are distributed through an authorized distributor in India.