Airtel and Nokia Launch ‘Green 5G’ Initiative to Reduce CO2 Emissions by 140,000 Tonnes Annually

Bharti Airtel and Nokia are launching the ‘Green 5G’ initiative to boost energy efficiency in Airtel’s mobile network, aiming to cut carbon emissions by over 143,000 tons annually. The project will utilize AI and innovative technologies to optimize energy use, especially during low traffic. Airtel has also invested in solar power and increased renewable energy in its operations, supporting its environmental goals.

Partnership between Bharti Airtel and Nokia

Bharti Airtel, a major telecommunications provider, has announced a collaboration with the Finnish telecom and IT giant Nokia to launch the ‘Green 5G’ initiative. This initiative aims to enhance energy efficiency within Airtel’s mobile network and is projected to reduce the company’s carbon emissions by 143,413 metric tons of CO2 annually.

Focus on Energy Efficiency

The initiative will leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, along with a range of advanced software features and innovative solutions, as outlined in a joint statement. The collaborative effort will focus on optimizing energy efficiency across Airtel’s extensive 4G/5G Radio Access Network (RAN).

According to the statement, “The comprehensive solution is expected to enhance energy efficiency during peak and off-peak hours and is projected to reduce Airtel’s carbon emissions by an estimated 143,413 metric tons of CO2 annually.”

Zero-Traffic, Zero-Watt Operation

The partnership will emphasize a ‘zero-traffic, zero-watt operation,’ which aims to diminish the radio network’s power consumption when there is no traffic. This strategy is expected to significantly conserve energy and improve overall energy management.

Tarun Chhabra, Head of Mobile Networks at Nokia, India, stated, “Nokia has committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2040. Our innovative technologies will not only enhance the overall performance of communications networks but also significantly help reduce their energy consumption, contributing to the energy efficiency targets of our customers.”

Trial of Advanced Digital Design Tools

Both Airtel and Nokia have also conducted trials utilizing advanced digital design tools to optimize cell configurations, which can lead to lower transmitted power. This initiative aims to positively impact both the CO2 footprint and the energy expenses without compromising network performance or user experience.

Airtel’s Sustainability Efforts

Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel, remarked that this partnership is expected to yield a substantial reduction in the company’s carbon footprint and advance Airtel’s environmental objectives.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, Airtel has reportedly deployed solar-powered systems at approximately 25,000 sites to date. The company has significantly increased the use of renewable energy at its data centers, sourcing 220,541 MWh through green power wheeling agreements and captive solar rooftop plants in the fiscal year 2024.