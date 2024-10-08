Will Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal Order from Rival Swiggy? His Thoughts Inside

In Short:

Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal admitted he has never ordered from competitors like Swiggy. Reflecting on Zomato’s struggles in 2018, he felt concerned when Swiggy raised $1 billion while Zomato had just $35 million. Goyal mentioned his removal from Shark Tank India due to Swiggy sponsoring the show. Recently, Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigned after 13 years, continuing a trend of leadership departures.