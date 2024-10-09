Probe Links Tata Electronics Blaze to Anodising Plant Fire Source

The Tamil Nadu government identified that a fire at the Tata Electronics unit in Hosur was likely caused by a thermostat failure in the Anodising plant, leading to complete destruction. The investigation is ongoing, and the damaged site needs clearing before further analysis. Meanwhile, Apple’s supplier team has been advising Tata Electronics since the incident, which occurred on September 28.

The Tamil Nadu government has identified the ‘most probable cause’ of the fire that devastated the Tata Electronics unit in Hosur, according to sources familiar with the matter. The preliminary investigation indicates that the fire originated in the Anodising plant due to a failure of the thermostat control in one of its baths.

The flames subsequently spread through the air duct, resulting in complete destruction of the Anodising plant. These findings from the governmental inquiry have been communicated to executives at Tata Electronics.

Furthermore, it has been suggested that at this stage, the cause is viewed as a likely explanation, though a comprehensive investigation is still in progress. Inquiries directed to Tata Electronics remained unanswered as of the latest update on Tuesday.

Following standard protocol, experts indicated that once the investigation concludes, a report will be submitted to the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) after conducting a thorough examination of the facility. However, this process may take some time as the removal of rubble and debris is necessary prior to conducting the study.

Currently, the structures at the site are reported to be unstable, and Tata Electronics is conducting its own assessment as part of an insurance claim, which may delay any further governmental investigation.

Sources familiar with the DISH process noted that once the report is finalized and submitted for approval, the body will review it for potential acceptance or may order a reinvestigation. “About 99% of the time, the findings will be accepted unless any malicious intent is discovered,” one source stated. Following approval, the investigation team will propose remedial measures, which DISH may also supplement with additional recommendations.

Additionally, it has been reported that the Apple supplier responsibility (SR) team has been present at the Tata Electronics facility in Hosur since September 29 to provide guidance to the Indian contract manufacturer, which experienced a significant fire incident on September 28. A governmental inquiry is simultaneously underway by DISH to further ascertain the factors that led to the ignition of the unit.