62% of Employers Plan Workforce Expansion in First Half of 2025, Says TeamLease

NEW DELHI: A recent report by staffing firm TeamLease Services indicates that 62% of companies in the telecommunications and Internet Service Provider (ISP) sectors anticipate increasing their workforce during the first half of fiscal year 2025. This reflects a robust hiring sentiment within these industries.

In contrast, 17% of businesses plan to scale back their workforce, while 21% expect to maintain current staffing levels, as per the report.

Employment Growth Insights

The findings suggest a moderate net employment growth rate of 5.62% within these sectors. Among the cities, Delhi tops the chart, with 57% of employers indicating plans to expand their workforce in existing locations. Bengaluru and Chennai follow closely, both at 53%. Additionally, Hyderabad and Bhopal are appealing new job locations, each registering 20%, while neighboring cities like Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Jaipur have a hiring outlook of 19%.

Factors Influencing Hiring Trends

The report attributes growth in the sector to various legislative efforts, including the increase in basic customs duty (BCD) on printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) for specific telecom equipment, which is designed to promote domestic manufacturing. Additionally, the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 is expected to foster new business models and job prospects in the telecom arena.

There is a notable demand for young talent in customer-facing and technology-oriented roles critical to the industry’s operational and network infrastructure. Job roles in demand include field sales executives, customer relationship executives, retail executives, installation engineers, fiber repair executives, and cell site repair staff.

Growth of Domestic Manufacturing

TeamLease emphasizes the role of domestic telecom equipment manufacturers—including those involved in Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) and networking equipment such as routers, multiplexers, and wireless radio equipment—in generating additional manufacturing jobs in telecommunications. These manufacturers are also beneficiaries of the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

“As the backbone of the digital economy, the Indian telecom, ISP & allied industry is driving innovation, connectivity, and job creation across the country. Our recent Employment Outlook Report underlines this positive trajectory, highlighting how the sector’s expansion opens doors for specialized roles, particularly in ICT, AI, and engineering,” stated Subburathinam P, Chief Strategy Officer of Staffing at TeamLease Services.