VMware Highlights Edge AI’s Role in Enhancing Telco 5G Service Performance

VMware announced its advanced AI-enabled edge technology can enhance 5G service quality for telecom carriers using fixed wireless access (FWA). This tech improves bandwidth for users and reduces packet loss compared to traditional methods. Following its acquisition by Broadcom, VMware is optimistic about expanding managed services in the telecom sector, boosting 5G adoption and offering innovative network solutions.

LAS VEGAS – Cloud and virtualization technology provider VMware has announced that its innovative, AI-enabled edge technology is set to enhance the quality of fifth-generation (5G) services for telecom carriers’ fixed wireless access (FWA) subscribers.

Enhanced Service Quality

According to Sanjay Uppal, Vice President of the Software Defined Edge Division at VMware, “In fixed wireless access, this technology (edge AI) resides on 5G to be able to provide high bandwidth for both consumers and businesses.” He elaborated that FWA typically experiences higher packet loss compared to fiber or copper-based technologies.

Broadcom’s Role in Advancing Technology

Broadcom, which acquired VMware last year for $69 billion under the leadership of Hock Tan, is leveraging AI intelligence to enhance service quality in this sector. Uppal stated, “We at Broadcom have added AI intelligence to this space, and now we are capable of doing both with fixed wireless access on its own, but also with the converged network, either with fiber or with satellite.”

Future of Managed Services

Analysts predict that Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware will usher in a new era of managed services, with the company marketing VMware’s virtualization and cloud service capabilities on a global scale. The company is optimistic about its telecom business as service providers quickly adopt next-generation 5G technology and offer a telco cloud platform for radio access networks (RAN) and core infrastructure.

Intelligent Overlay for Improved Performance

Uppal explained the platform’s capability stating, “In order to match the edge AI workloads to the network, we have an intelligent overlay, built really from starting with our SD WAN solution, and now gotten beyond it.” The system analyzes workloads and infrastructure capabilities to ensure quality of service, security, and access control through a “diligent overlay.”

Encouraging Network Transformation

Recent innovations in AI are offering telecom service providers significant workload efficiencies, facilitating a smoother network transformation. The Palo Alto-based company is dedicated to providing cloud-native and virtual network functions that promote resiliency and rapid service availability.

Dynamic Multi-Path Optimization

Uppal further detailed that their AI-driven dynamic multi-path optimization (DMPO) features are part of this “intelligent overlay,” allowing telecommunications companies to seamlessly integrate fixed wireless access and fiber links to optimize network traffic. “We have half a million of these devices already deployed, and we look at 5 trillion data points every year,” he noted.

Support for 5G Services

VMware’s telco cloud platform is designed to support both containerized and virtualized network functions, modernizing operators’ cloud infrastructures and simplifying complex operational processes. This enables quicker deployment of innovative 5G services.

Strategic Partnerships

Earlier this year, Bharti Airtel collaborated with Finnish Nokia, VMware, and Dell to establish an integrated 5G standalone core infrastructure. This effort focuses on building a cloud-native platform that enhances service automation, as well as ensuring a secure, reliable, and scalable network.

(The author is in Las Vegas attending VMware Explore at the invitation of VMware LLC.)