Bharti Airtel Joins Apple to Provide Apple TV+ and Apple Music Access

Bharti Airtel and Apple have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing customer offerings in India. This collaboration will enable Bharti Airtel’s customers to access content from Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Details of the Partnership

As part of this agreement, Airtel will include Apple TV+ content within its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service, Airtel Xstream fiber. This service already provides a comprehensive selection of TV shows, movies, and web series bundled with various WiFi plans. With this new addition, Apple TV+ will be available as part of Airtel’s premium WiFi and postpaid plans.

Apple Music Integration

Airtel will also integrate Apple Music for its Wynk Premium subscribers. This music streaming service boasts a vast collection of both Indian and global music, alongside expertly curated playlists, artist interviews, and Apple Music Radio. Notable features of Apple Music include Apple Music Sing, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive Spatial Audio.

This exclusive access to Apple Music and Apple TV+ will be rolled out to Airtel customers later this year.

Statements from Executives

“Apple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users,” noted Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP of Customer Experience at Bharti Airtel. “This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally.”

“We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music,” stated Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. “With our ever-growing catalog of world-class films, television shows and music to choose from, we know there will be something for everyone.”