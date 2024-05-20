5 Indian Films that Will Leave You Feeling Uneasy – Watch with Caution

Movies are a great escape from everyday challenges. Some Indian films, like “Ugly,” “Trapped,” “Aamis,” “Welcome Home,” and “Matrubhoomi,” delve into dark and unsettling themes. These movies challenge viewers to confront harsh realities and delve into disturbing storylines. They offer a gripping and unforgettable cinematic experience, but are not for the faint of heart. Watch on platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, or YouTube.

5 Unsettling Indian Movies You Should Watch Cautiously

Ugly (2013)

The Bollywood thriller film “Ugly” follows the abduction of a 10-year-old girl, leading to a conflict between her true father and stepfather as they suspect each other’s involvement.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Trapped (2016)

In the psychological thriller “Trapped,” Rajkummar Rao’s character finds himself stuck in an apartment without basic necessities, facing his worst fears in a battle for survival.

Where to watch: Zee5

Aamis (2019)

The Assamese film “Aamis” delves into the unusual love story between a middle-aged woman and a young man, exploring their shared fascination with unconventional meats, including human flesh.

Where to watch: Zee5

Welcome Home (2020)

“Welcome Home” unravels a family’s dark secrets, inspired by a real criminal case in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where government teachers discover disturbing acts within the household during a census study.

Where to watch: Disney

Matrubhoomi (2003)

In “Matrubhoomi,” a chilling portrayal of a world without women, the film explores the consequences of female foeticide in a village where women are scarce commodities for satisfying the desires of men.

Where to watch: YouTube

These films offer unsettling narratives and thought-provoking themes, presenting a unique perspective on Indian cinema. They are not for the faint-hearted but provide a captivating and memorable cinematic experience for those willing to explore the darker side of storytelling.