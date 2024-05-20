Government worried about telcos’ service quality

The government in India is concerned about poor quality of services in the growing 5G mobile network. They are looking to tighten quality norms to reduce call drops and improve internet speed for customers. Telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea argue against excessive regulations, saying there are already drive tests to measure network performance. However, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India wants to ensure better customer quality by implementing stricter standards.

5G Quality Concerns Prompt Indian Government to Tighten Norms

Concerns have been raised within the government regarding the poor quality of 5G services in India. In response, the telecom ministry is looking to strengthen quality norms to address issues such as call drops and internet speed.

Government Initiative

A top official from the telecom ministry stated that they are planning to “revisit parameters” related to service quality. This comes after complaints from consumers about not receiving the promised services despite India’s advancement in 5G technology.

Focus on Customer Experience

With the telecom ecosystem evolving and data adoption increasing, the quality of services remains a key concern affecting customer experience. Telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have been at odds with the government over the need for stricter quality standards.

Regulatory Focus

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken steps to address quality concerns, with its new chairman highlighting the need for stringent regulations and better implementation of standards. TRAI had issued a consultation paper last year to review service quality standards and acknowledged the challenges related to network quality assessment.

Industry Response

Telecom companies argue that excessive regulations may not be effective in improving service quality. While Jio emphasized the need for a balanced approach, Airtel pointed to external factors and the growing use of OTTs as contributing to network quality issues.