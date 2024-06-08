The Humane Ai Pin’s Situation Continues to Deteriorate

In Short:

Wilson Audio has released a new version of their WATT/Puppy speakers, standing at 42 inches tall. These customizable speakers come with a hefty price tag of over $53,000 for a pair. Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pushing for a $56 billion salary, while Google’s AI Overviews feature is facing criticism for sometimes providing incorrect or misleading information. WIRED writers discuss the impact of AI overviews on the Gadget Lab podcast.

Wilson Audio WATTPuppy Speakers Redesigned

Wilson Audio has unveiled a new iteration of the WATT/Puppy speakers, marking the first redesign since 2011. These speakers come at a price of more than $53,000 for a pair, or approximately £41,998. Customers have the option to customize various parts of the speakers such as grille colors and hardware bits, allowing for unique sets. Additionally, spikes can be installed on the feet for near-total vibrational isolation, enhancing the sound quality.

Elon Musk’s $56 Billion Salary Battle

Elon Musk is currently embroiled in a contentious battle to secure a $56 billion salary for remaining as the CEO of Tesla. Shareholders of Tesla are set to vote on this proposal on June 13. The chair of Tesla’s board has urged shareholders to approve the hefty paycheck to prevent Musk from potentially leaving for other ventures. Musk has been vocal in criticizing Tesla shareholders who oppose the expensive package.

In a separate development, Musk redirected a shipment of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to his other project, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Google’s AI Overviews Spark Controversy

Google’s new AI Overviews feature, which presents written summaries at the top of search results pages, has stirred debate online. While the goal is to offer quick answers to users’ queries, these summaries have been criticized for being inaccurate or misleading. The feature also raises concerns for websites reliant on clicks for traffic, including journalistic publications.

WIRED writers discuss the impact of AI overviews on online information access and the implications for content creators on this week’s Gadget Lab podcast.