LLM Development: Building, Training, and Fine-Tuning

This presentation discusses the development cycle of Large Language Models (LLMs), covering architectural implementation, finetuning stages, evaluation methods, and caveats. It includes topics like using LLMs, datasets, tokenization, architecture, finetuning, and evaluation rules. The presentation is in video format with clickable chapter marks for easy navigation. The speaker may create more video content in the future if this format is well-received.

Overview of the Presentation

The presentation also includes an overview and discussion of the different ways LLMs are evaluated, along with the caveats of each method.

Below, you’ll find a table of contents to get an idea of what this video covers. The video itself has clickable chapter marks, allowing you to jump directly to topics of interest:

00:00 – Using LLMs

02:50 – The stages of developing an LLM

05:26 – The dataset

10:15 – Generating multi-word outputs

12:30 – Tokenization

15:35 – Pretraining datasets

21:53 – LLM architecture

27:20 – Pretraining

35:21 – Classification finetuning

39:48 – Instruction finetuning

43:06 – Preference finetuning

46:04 – Evaluating LLMs

53:59 – Pretraining & finetuning rules of thumb

This presentation is a slight departure from my usual text-based content. If you find this format useful and informative, I might occasionally create and share more videos like this in the future.

Happy viewing!