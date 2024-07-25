Video Game Performers Striking Against AI Technology

Actors in the video game industry are going on strike due to concerns over AI protections. The strike is set to begin on Friday after talks with major video game companies broke down. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is representing the performers in negotiations with companies such as Activision, Disney, and Electronic Arts. The actors are demanding fair AI protections and compensation.

Video Game Industry Actors Announce Strike

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has declared that actors in the video game industry will be going on strike. The union representing voice and motion-capture performers made this announcement on Thursday after failed negotiations with major video game companies regarding AI protections. The strike is scheduled to commence on Friday.

Reason for Strike

According to Fran Drescher, the president of SAG-AFTRA, the union refuses to agree to a contract that allows companies to misuse AI technology to the detriment of its members. Drescher mentioned in a statement, “Enough is enough. When these companies are ready to provide an agreement that our members can accept, we will be open for negotiations.”

Impact on Comic-Con

Although several SAG-AFTRA members are at Comic-Con International in San Diego for panels and appearances, they will still fulfill their commitments this weekend in light of the strike announcement just before the event. Erika Ishii, voice actor in ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’, expressed solidarity and confirmed that they would honor their contracts at the event.

Previous Negotiations and Vote

Tensions over AI protections had been brewing for months between SAG members and major video game companies, leading to negotiations since October 2022. The SAG members had authorized a strike in September 2023 after failed negotiations. Sarah Elmaleh noted that 18 months of negotiations displayed the companies’ lack of interest in fair AI protections for performers.

Companies’ Response

Despite finding common ground on most points, including wage increases and safety provisions, video game companies such as Activision, Disney, Electronic Arts, Insomniac Games, Take-Two, and Warner Bros., among others, were unable to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA. The companies expressed disappointment in the union’s decision to strike and reiterated their willingness to resume negotiations.

Final Thoughts

The issue at hand revolves around AI protections for performers in the video game industry, with both sides unable to find a middle ground. The strike is set to disrupt the industry until an agreement is reached that satisfies both parties.