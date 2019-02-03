Xiaomi continues to lead Indian smartphone market with 27% marketshare

With a market share of 27%, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi took a clear lead over Samsung which had 22% share in the Indian smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2018, Counterpoint Research said on Friday. Xiaomi also dominated CY2018 with a market share of 28% while Samsung grabbed 24% share in the same period as India’s overall smartphone shipments grew 10%.

“India is the second largest smartphone market in the world after China. It has just surpassed 430 million smartphone users. However, this accounts for just 45% of the potential total addressable market for smartphones; India is underpenetrated relative to many other markets,” Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement. Source