AI framework set to be open for public post formation of new govt: Ashwini Vaishnaw, ET Telecom

The government of India, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw leading the charge, is taking steps to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in spreading misinformation during elections. A robust framework has been created to regulate AI and public consultations will begin once the new government is formed. The focus is on using AI for public good while preventing its misuse, especially with the rise of deepfakes. Social media platforms are legally obligated to prevent misinformation and deepfakes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concerns about the use of deepfakes in a democratic country and emphasized the need for clear guidelines to address this issue.







AI Framework to Tackle Misuse in Elections

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Robust AI Framework

Hey there! So, there’s some exciting news coming your way about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in elections. The Union Railways and IT Minister, **Ashwini Vaishnaw**, shared on Tuesday that a solid AI framework is in place to combat any misuse that may arise, especially during global elections like in India.

Public Consultations and Dialogue with IT Industry

Speaking to IANS, the Union Minister mentioned the ongoing dialogue with the IT industry regarding the misuse of AI and how to prevent it. The focus is on using AI for the benefit of the public while ensuring it’s not misused. As soon as the new government is formed in June, public consultations on the AI framework will kick off.

Draft Regulatory Framework

The government has been working on a draft regulatory framework for AI, addressing concerns around deepfakes and potential user harm associated with the technology. The primary goal is to leverage AI for economic growth while putting in place necessary safeguards to mitigate risks and harms.

Responsibility of Internet Platforms

Internet platforms and social media intermediaries in India have a legal responsibility to prevent misinformation and deepfakes from spreading on their platforms. Regular monitoring of compliance with the IT Rules, 2021 and guidelines from the IT Ministry is being carried out.

Action against Misuse

A new advisory from the IT Ministry specifically focuses on AI, emphasizing that digital platforms must take full accountability and cannot evade responsibility by citing AI models under testing. **Ashwini Vaishnaw** emphasized on the creation of a robust AI framework to be made public soon.

PM Modi’s Concerns on Deepfakes

Recently, Prime Minister **Narendra Modi** discussed concerns about deepfakes in a conversation with Microsoft Co-founder **Bill Gates**. He highlighted the potential misuse of deepfakes in a democratic country like India, underscoring the need for clear guidelines to address this issue.





