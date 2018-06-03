India’s Telecom Regulator Taps Blockchain



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is planning to use blockchain to prevent unsolicited telemarketing communications.

A draft Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation 2018 was proposed by the TRAI earlier this week to curb telemarketing spam via phone calls and SMS messages with the help of blockchain technology.

According to the draft report by TRAI, the guidelines appear to be the first instance in the world to use blockchain at such a scale in the telecom sector, aiming to secure the contact information of hundreds of millions of users cryptographically to ensure privacy. The information will only be available to registered telemarketers under specific conditions.

Trai claims that the technology will enable regulators to accurately track ‘pesky’ telemarketing spammers, who often use unregistered 10-digit phone numbers to evade tracking. Trai Chairman RS Sharma claimed that Trai is “probably the first organization” to implement blockchain as a RegTech (regulatory technology) “on such a large scale.”

TRAI also hopes to use the security and transparency offered by blockchain technology to set guidelines for how telemarketing companies should obtain and use customer information.

Since it is a technology driven solution and allowed continual development, the proposed framework will first be demonstrated in a regulatory sandbox to everyone to test the efficiency before they are deployed.