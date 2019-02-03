India’s mobile phone customer base rises 1.74 mln in Nov

India’s mobile phone customer base rose 0.15 percent, or a net 1.74 million, to 1.17 billion in November, data released by the country’s telecoms regulator showed on Friday.

Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world’s second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of Nov. 30, released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,192.04 million at the end of Oct-18 to 1,193.72 million at the end of Nov-18, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.14%.

The urban subscription declined from 667.12 million at the end of Oct-18 to 664.54 million at the end of Nov-18, however the rural subscription increased from 524.91 million to 529.18 million during the same period.

The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were -0.39% and 0.81% respectively during the month of Nov-18.

The overall Tele-density in India increased from 91.17 at the end of Oct-18 to 91.21 at the end of Nov-18.

The Urban Tele-density declined from 160.67 at the end of Oct-18 to 159.81 at the end of Nov-18, however Rural Tele-density increased from 58.83 at the end of Oct-18 to 59.27 at the end of Nov-18.

The share of urban and rural subscribers in total number of telephone subscribers at the end of Nov-18 was 55.67% and 44.33% respectively

This entry was posted on February 3, 2019 at 4:46 am and is filed under Market, Mobile/Wireless, Performance. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.