TRAI Unveils Draft Telecommunication Tariff Order for PM-WANI Scheme

The **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)** has just rolled out an exciting draft called the **Telecommunication Tariff (70th Amendment) Order, 2024**. This new proposal is aimed at reshaping the regulatory landscape for the **Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI)** scheme, paving the way for a more connected India.

The Current Situation: A Call for Action

However, there’s a hitch! In a communication to TRAI back in **November 2022**, the **Department of Telecommunications (DoT)** highlighted that the number of PM-WANI hotspots has fallen woefully short of the targets set in the NDCP and Bharat 6G vision documents. The DoT pointed out that this disappointing performance is largely due to the exorbitant costs associated with backhaul internet connectivity, which are charged by **telecom service providers (TSPs)** and **internet service providers (ISPs)** from **public data offices (PDOs)**.

Moreover, the DoT observed that TSPs and ISPs often push PDOs to use pricey **internet leased lines (ILL)** for connecting public Wi-Fi access points, rather than opting for more economical **fibre-to-the-home (FTTH)** broadband connections. This has been a significant roadblock on the journey to fulfilling the PM-WANI vision.

TRAI’s Solution: A Call for Price Re-evaluation

In light of these challenges, TRAI believes that it’s crucial to bring down the costs of broadband connectivity for PDOs. This is essential to speed up the successful implementation of the PM-WANI scheme. Therefore, TRAI is proposing that the tariffs for PDOs under the PM-WANI scheme should align with those applicable for retail broadband (FTTH) connections. This could be a game changer in the drive for more public Wi-Fi hotspots throughout India!