No Regulation Plans for WhatsApp or Similar OTTs by DoT, Says ET Telecom

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India has clarified that it does not plan to regulate over-the-top (OTT) communication services like WhatsApp and Telegram. Telecom companies are pushing for regulation, arguing that these apps should follow the same rules as telecom operators. However, the DoT maintains that the definitions in the new Telecommunications Act do not apply to OTT services and that they are already subject to the Information Technology Act. Future clarity will come once the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) makes recommendations. App developers argue against being treated like telecom operators, claiming it violates the Constitution.

DoT Opts Not to Regulate OTT Communication Services like WhatsApp and Telegram

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has made it clear that it won’t be regulating over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms, including popular apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. In a conversation with the Economic Times (ET), officials emphasized that the definition of telecommunications under the recently passed Act does not encompass such applications.

Clarification Amid Telecom Companies’ Push

This announcement arrives at a time when telecom companies are ramping up their efforts to compel authorities to extend regulations to communication apps. They advocate for a “same-service, same-rule” principle, believing that these apps should be subject to the same regulations as traditional telecom services. However, OTT players argue that they are already governed by the Information Technology Act.

An official explained, “The interpretation of the definition isn’t straightforward, which is leading to varied understandings among stakeholders. After all the rules under the Act are in place, clarity will emerge.” Yet, DoT remains firm in its stance — they have no intentions of regulating OTT players.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023