MeitY Signs MoUs with Industry Partners, Opens Advanced Hardware Facility at C-DAC

Exciting Collaborations Unveiled at C-DAC!

In a significant stride towards technological advancement, **New Delhi** witnessed the **Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)** forging several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with industry partners. This initiative aims to bolster collaboration with the **Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)**.

A Milestone Event

These pivotal agreements were signed on a sunny Saturday at C-DAC’s **Vellayambalam Campus**. The day was marked by the inauguration of a new **Hardware Emulation Facility** by **S. Krishnan**, Secretary of MeitY, which promises to elevate the bar for hardware design and development.

The New Facility’s Purpose

According to an official statement, the **Hardware Emulation Facility** is tailored to enhance indigenous development, testing, and validation of hardware designs, particularly in **VLSI** and **SoC** technologies.

Strengthening Ties with Industry Partners

During this landmark occasion, **S. Krishnan** announced a series of MoUs aimed at intensifying collaboration between **C-DAC** and its industry allies.

The MoU with **Tata EV** focuses on innovative **Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)**, **Vehicle-to-Home (V2H)**, and **Vehicle-to-Building (V2B)** grid technologies, promoting their development, testing, and commercialization.

An additional agreement with **Hykon Group** mirrors this focus on grid technologies for commercialization.

**JMVLPS Limited** has partnered to advance smart metering technologies tailored for **Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)**.

Furthermore, a collaboration with **Larsen & Toubro** aims to develop indigenous **VEGA processor-based System on Chips (SoCs)**.

Last but not least, the MoU with **Aheesa Digital Innovations** will boost testing and validation efforts for **C-DAC’s CDAC-Rakshak** and **Darpan VNS systems**, both designed to enhance cybersecurity and forensic capabilities.

Launch of Innovative Microgrids

In a fitting conclusion to the event, **S. Krishnan** also unveiled a range of **Microgrids** that have been developed in collaboration with **Hykon Group**, specifically to foster the integration of renewable energy sources into the national grid.