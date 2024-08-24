Telangana CM Requests Rs 1,250 Cr Interest-Free Loan for T-Fiber Project

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested a long-term, interest-free loan of Rs 1,250 crore from the central government for the T-Fiber project, aimed at providing high-speed internet to 93 lakh households at Rs 300 per month. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,779 crore, with Rs 530 crore already raised. Reddy emphasized the need for this loan to enhance connectivity for government institutions and improve e-education services. He also asked for timely infrastructure support for the National Optical Fiber Network and financial aid to host sports events and establish a Sports University.

Telangana’s Ambitious T-Fiber Project Takes Center Stage

Hyderabad: In a pivotal move to enhance digital connectivity, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has formally requested an interest-free, long-term loan of ₹1,250 crores from the Centre for the ambitious T-Fiber project. This initiative aims to bring fiber internet connectivity to a staggering 93 lakh households across the state at a cost of just ₹300 per month.

Meeting with Union Telecom Minister

During a recent meeting with Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Reddy highlighted the state’s current efforts, mentioning that the government has successfully secured ₹530 crores from various financial institutions to kickstart the project. The overall investment for T-Fiber is projected to reach ₹1,779 crores.

An official statement revealed, “The Chief Minister requested that the remaining amount be provided as a long-term, interest-free loan from the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).”

Connecting Communities and Institutions

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Reddy elaborated on the project’s extensive goals, which include connecting every village panchayat, mandal, and district. The initiative aims to offer reliable high-speed internet, cable TV, and e-education services, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.

Moreover, the T-Fiber project is set to enhance connectivity for 65,500 government institutions, promising a boost in both governance and citizen services.

Urgent Requests for Project Infrastructure

In addition to the financial support, Reddy urged for the timely provision of infrastructure crucial for the first phase of the National Optical Fiber Network (NOFN). He also called for the swift approval of a Detailed Project Report that was submitted last October, which aims to transition the NOFN Phase 1 into the BharatNet-3 architecture.

Sports Aspirations for Telangana

In a separate engagement with Union Sports Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya, Reddy expressed his ambitions for Telangana to host both national and international sports events. He also sought financial backing for establishing a much-needed Sports University in the state.