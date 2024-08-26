MeitY Secretary Advocates for Self-Reliance in Key Technology Development

S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), emphasized the need for India to develop its own crucial technologies during the inauguration of a Model Indigenous Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Thiruvananthapuram. This facility will provide AC and DC fast chargers for various vehicles, promoting the local EV charging ecosystem. He also opened a Hardware Emulation Facility to support startups in hardware design. Key agreements were signed to develop advanced technologies, including VLSI and network security solutions, and partnerships aimed at enhancing electric vehicle technologies and smart metering systems, promoting sustainability and self-sufficiency in India.

Inauguration of the Model Indigenous Electric Vehicle Charging Station

In a significant step towards advancing India’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, **S. Krishnan**, the Secretary of the **Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)**, officially inaugurated the **Model Indigenous Electric Vehicle Charging Station** at the **C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram Technopark Campus** this Sunday.

A Step Towards Self-Reliance

During the ceremony, **S. Krishnan** stated, “We should have the ability to create crucial technologies on our own.” His words highlighted the importance of nurturing homegrown innovations as part of India’s journey toward technological self-reliance.

Enhancing EV Charging Infrastructure

This new facility is equipped with various **AC** and **DC fast chargers**, suitable for a wide array of vehicles—from nimble two-wheelers to heavy-duty trucks. The primary goal is to boost the ecosystem for **EV charging infrastructure**, emphasizing research, development, commercialization, and manufacturing of indigenous EV chargers.

Support for Startups and Innovations

Additionally, **S. Krishnan** inaugurated the **Hardware Emulation Facility** at C-DAC, which aims to support startups under the **C2S programme** and the **DLI Scheme** of **MeitY**. This center will facilitate the development, testing, and validation of hardware designs for **VLSI** and **SoC technologies**, providing resources for emulating hardware designs on reconfigurable platforms like **FPGAs**.

Emphasizing Intellectual Property Development

During his address, **S. Krishnan** underscored the critical need for India to develop its intellectual property for industrial applications. He stressed, “Creating intellectual property in India for use in industrial application is very important for making sure that India stays ahead.” With the government’s ambition to introduce electric vehicles and renewable solutions, advancing technologies in these sectors is key to making India self-sustaining.

Exciting Collaborations Announced

At the inauguration, several notable collaborations were established:

**C-DAC (T)** and **IISc Bangalore** transferred high voltage, high-frequency planar magnetics technology to **Reliamotive Labs**, which will enhance capabilities in designing high-performance inductors and transformers.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between **C-DAC (T)** and **L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited** to develop **VEGA processor-based SoCs** for diverse applications.

Another agreement between **C-DAC (T)**, **C-DAC Chennai**, and **Aheesa Digital Innovations Pvt. Ltd.** aims to develop network security solutions, incorporating indigenous AI algorithms for advanced cyber forensics.

A partnership with **Hykon India Ltd.** will focus on the development and deployment of **Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)** solutions, integrating power and transportation for enhanced sustainability.

Lastly, an agreement with **JMV LPS** will lead to the advancement of smart meter technologies for **Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)**, enriching traditional capabilities.

Innovation Through Collaboration

In a collaborative effort, **Hykon India Ltd.** and **C-DAC (T)** also introduced **Hybrid Power Conditioning Systems for Microgrids**. Developed under the **NaMPET** programme, these systems offer resilient solutions for industrial microgrids equipped with advanced features.

Event Attendance

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including **SK Marwaha**, **E Magesh**, **Kalai Selvan**, and **Dr. Om Krishan Singh**, alongside various representatives from industry partners.