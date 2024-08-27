TRAI Urges JCoR Members to Unite Against Rising Spam Calls and Messages

The telecom regulator emphasized the need for collaboration to combat spam calls and messages at a meeting of the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR). This group includes members from several government bodies like IRDAI, RBI, and SEBI, and aims to tackle unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) and telecom fraud. TRAI chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti proposed measures like whitelisting commercial message URLs and numbers for better traceability. He also urged migration of businesses making unauthorized calls to a specific 140 series and using a new 160 series for service calls. A pilot study on these measures was discussed to improve identification of numbers by consumers.

Tackling Spam: A United Front Proposed by Telecom Regulators

In a pivotal move, the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)** met on Tuesday to emphasize a collaborative approach to combat the ever-growing issue of spam calls and messages. This gathering took place during the meeting of the **Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR)**, which comprises representatives from several key regulatory bodies.

A Collaborative Effort

The JCoR is a melting pot of regulatory minds, including members from the **Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)**, **Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)**, **Reserve Bank of India (RBI)**, and the **Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)**. Experts from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Ministry of Information Technology also contributed to the discussions. Together, they explored innovative methods to tackle **Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC)** and prevent fraud that exploits telecom services.

Key Discussions at TRAI Headquarters

During the meeting, held at the **TRAI headquarters**, **Anil Kumar Lahoti**, the chairman, passionately called for decisive actions among regulators. He stressed the importance of discussing and implementing various measures aimed at curbing the threats posed by spam and fraudulent communications.

Proposed Measures to Combat Spam

The TRAI has proposed a range of proactive measures, which include:

Implementing whitelisting for URLs and call-back numbers in the content templates of commercial messages.

Ensuring complete traceability of all messages from the sender to the recipient.

Additionally, TRAI is advocating for the transition of businesses making commercial calls via **SIP/PRI** lines that violate its regulations to the designated **140 series** for promotional calls. This step is essential in regulating how businesses engage with consumers over the phone.

Tackling Bulk Connections

Lahoti further urged committee members to take decisive action against spammers using bulk connections for making voice or pre-recorded calls. He also pointed out that the **160 series** should exclusively be used for service and transactional calls, making it easier for consumers to identify legitimate communications.

A Step Forward

TRAI acknowledged that a pilot study was initiated in collaboration with the RBI to understand the technical feasibility of various options to enhance telecom regulatory frameworks. The results of this study were a focal point of discussion, paving the way for more robust measures in the future.