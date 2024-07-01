TRAI releases Mobile Number Portability Regulations, effective July 1, 2024.

In Short:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made changes to the rules for mobile number portability. These changes will be effective from July 1, 2024. The purpose of these changes is to prevent fraudulent activities like SIM swap by dishonest individuals. One new condition is that a unique porting code (UPC) will not be given if the request is made within seven days of a SIM swap. This will help in ensuring the security and authenticity of mobile number porting. These changes are designed to protect users from unauthorized porting of their mobile numbers.

TRAI Introduces New Regulations to Curb Fraudulent SIM Swapping

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is taking steps to protect consumers from fraudulent activities such as SIM swapping. In their latest move, they have introduced the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, set to be implemented on July 1, 2024.

New Criteria for Requesting Unique Porting Code (UPC)

TRAI’s amendment regulations include a new criterion to prevent the misuse of mobile number porting through fraudulent SIM swaps or replacements. Under these new rules, a unique porting code (UPC) will not be allocated if the request is made within seven days of a SIM swap or replacement.