Government to unveil new 5G initiatives, shift focus to 6G research in upcoming Budget

The government is planning to focus on developing India’s 5G ecosystem and investing in research for 6G technology in the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25. The Department of Telecommunications is interested in creating 5G use cases specifically tailored to the country’s needs, with a focus on improving the lives of people in rural areas. The government believes that beyond faster internet, 5G should make a real difference in people’s lives. Additionally, the establishment of 5G infrastructure will pave the way for 6G technology, which will offer new solutions. The government is likely to introduce the Bharat 6G vision and announce related initiatives in the budget.

