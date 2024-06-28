CBI charges 5 ex-police officers for ‘framing’ scientist Nambi Narayanan

In Short:

The CBI has filed charges against two former DGPs and three other police officials in the alleged framing of space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage case. The charges include criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, and creating false documents. The case was filed three years after the Supreme Court’s direction in 2021. The allegations against Narayanan were found to be false by the CBI in its probe. The police action against the scientist was termed as “psychopathological treatment” by the apex court, stating that his human rights were jeopardized. The CBI was ordered to investigate the role of erring police officials in the case by the Supreme Court.

Justice Prevails: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Two Former DGPs in ISRO Espionage Case

Let’s talk about a major development that’s making waves in the news – the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against two former DGPs, Siby Mathews of Kerala and R B Sreekumar of Gujarat, along with three other retired police officials. This move comes in connection with the alleged framing of space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage case.

Setting the Stage

After three years of investigating and following the Supreme Court’s directions, the CBI has taken a significant step by filing the chargesheet. The case dates back to 2021 when it was registered and now key players like Mathews and Sreekumar are facing legal repercussions.

The Charges

The CBI has charged the individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, fabricating evidence, and more. This marks a crucial development in a case that has long been shrouded in controversy and injustice.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

The roots of this case can be traced back to 1994 when allegations of espionage rocked the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the arrest of Nambi Narayanan, along with other officials, the case took a dark turn that has now come under the scrutiny of the CBI.

However, the CBI probe has uncovered the falsehood of these allegations, shedding light on the wrongful treatment meted out to the former ISRO scientist. The Supreme Court’s intervention and subsequent actions have been instrumental in seeking justice and righting the wrongs of the past.

Final Thoughts

As we delve deeper into the complexities of this case, it’s evident that the wheels of justice are turning. With the filing of the chargesheet and the unfolding of events, we stand witness to a significant moment in the quest for truth and accountability.