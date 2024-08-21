TRAI Directs Service Providers to Address Misuse of Messaging Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is implementing new rules to prevent misuse of messaging services and protect consumers from fraud. By September 30, 2024, telemarketing calls must be moved to an online system for better oversight. Starting September 1, 2024, service providers cannot send messages with unapproved links or numbers. Additionally, from November 1, 2024, all messages must be traceable, and those with unclear sender information will be blocked. To prevent misuse of promotional content templates, incorrect registrations will be blacklisted, with repeated violations leading to a one-month service suspension. These changes aim to create a safer messaging environment.

TRAI Takes Bold Steps to Combat Messaging Fraud

The **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)** is stepping up its game to protect consumers from the lurking dangers of fraudulent messaging services. In a recent announcement, they have outlined a set of powerful new directions aimed at curbing the misuse of messaging platforms.

Mandatory Migration to Advanced Technology

Starting now, **access service providers** are on notice: they need to migrate all telemarketing calls that begin with the **140 series** to an online **Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)** platform by the deadline of **September 30, 2024**. This transition will allow for enhanced monitoring and control over such activities. But that’s not all—effective **September 1, 2024**, service providers will no longer be allowed to send messages containing **URLs**, **APK files**, **OTT links**, or any unapproved callback numbers unless they’ve been explicitly whitelisted by the sender.

Ensuring Message Traceability

Taking things a step further, TRAI has insisted that all messaging trails must be easily traceable starting **November 1, 2024**. This means that any message sent should have a clear sender-recipient route; if there’s any confusion or if the telemarketer chain looks off, that message will get rejected. A robust solution to ensure credibility!

Punitive Measures for Misuse

TRAI isn’t just stopping at enforcement; they’re also introducing stringent penalties for those who attempt to game the system. Any content templates that are registered under incorrect categories will be blacklisted. For repeat offenders, the consequences are even harsher—a potential one-month service suspension looms.

Consumer Protection as the Driving Force

These proactive measures are part of TRAI’s ongoing commitment to foster a safer, more secure messaging environment. The goal is clear: to safeguard consumer interests and stamp out fraudulent activities that threaten the integrity of our communications. In a world where honesty and transparency are critical, TRAI is taking solid steps to ensure a cleaner messaging landscape for everyone.