TRAI Orders Telcos to Shift 140-Series Telemarketing Calls to DLT by Sept 30

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated telecom operators to move telemarketing calls starting with the 140 series to a digital ledger technology (DLT) platform by September 30, 2024. This effort aims to reduce fraudulent messaging and protect consumers. From September 1, 2024, telcos cannot send messages with unknown links. TRAI will ensure all message trails are traceable by November 1, 2024, and messages with mismatched sender information will be rejected. Non-compliant templates will be blacklisted, leading to service suspensions for repeat offenders. Telemarketers must report misuse within two days or face penalties.

TRAI Takes Strong Steps to Tackle Telemarketing Abuse

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) made a bold move to protect mobile users from telemarketing fraud by issuing directives that all telecom operators must follow. The aim? To clamp down on the misuse of messaging services that so many users have come to dread.

New Regulations Coming into Play

In an official statement, TRAI revealed that these measures include the migration of telemarketing calls that start with the 140 series to a new online Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) platform. This transition is set to enhance monitoring capabilities and keep users safer from fraudulent practices.

Telecom companies have until September 30, 2024, to complete this migration. Starting on September 1, 2024, they will also be prohibited from sending out messages that contain URLs, APKs, OTT links, or callback numbers unless those have been properly whitelisted by the sender.

Traceability and Accountability

This initiative follows an earlier decision from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in May, which designated a 160 numbering series specifically for service and transactional calls, effectively restricting marketing communication to the 140 series.

From November 1, 2024, all messages will need to have a traceable trail from sender to recipient. Messages lacking a valid telemarketer identification will be rejected. This move is designed to bolster the integrity of messaging services.

Punitive Measures for Non-Compliance

To further deter misuse, TRAI is implementing serious penalties. Content templates that are registered incorrectly will be blacklisted, and those who repeatedly offend may find their services suspended for a month. As the regulator highlighted, all headers and content templates must follow clearly defined guidelines.

Ensuring Compliance and Reporting Misuse

In cases of suspected misuse of headers or content templates, TRAI has mandated an immediate suspension of all traffic from the sender until a proper verification process is completed. Any failure to report misuse within two business days could lead to similarly serious consequences for delivery telemarketers.

With these measures in place, TRAI is determined to safeguard consumers and restore trust in telecommunication services. The next big steps will be an opportunity for telecom operators to show their commitment to a fraud-free user experience.