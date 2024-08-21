India Antitrust Body Warns Staff Against Unauthorized Media Engagements

India’s antitrust authority, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has issued a strict internal memo to staff, reminding them not to share case information with the media. This warning cites a 60-year-old rule prohibiting unauthorized communications. The memo expresses concern over recent media leaks regarding ongoing investigations involving major companies like Amazon and Reliance. CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaur did not comment on the memo. The document also states that failing to comply could lead to disciplinary action, even after staff members leave the CCI. The CCI is notably reviewing the $8.5 billion merger of Reliance and Disney.

By Aditya Kalra and Aftab Ahmed

India’s Competition Watchdog Cracks Down on Information Leaks

NEW DELHI: In a move that’s making waves, India’s antitrust authority has issued a stern warning to its staff about sharing sensitive information with the media. This unexpected directive, revealed through an internal memo, cites a decades-old rule aimed at safeguarding official communications.

The memo, dated August 20, emphasizes concern regarding the recent leakage of case-related details. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) stated, “It has been observed that of late certain information related to the cases (under review) are published/available in the media… this has been viewed very seriously.” This underscores the gravity of the situation for the organization.

High-Stakes Investigations Underway

Currently, the CCI has its hands full, investigating notable players in the market. This includes major corporations like Amazon, Walmart’s Flipkart, Reliance, Walt Disney, and liquor giant Pernod Ricard. Just last Tuesday, Reuters reported that an initial assessment revealed potential competition harm involving the hefty $8.5 billion merger of Reliance and Disney’s media assets, particularly due to their influence over cricket broadcasting rights. A warning notice has already been dispatched regarding this matter.

Unusual Revisions and Strict Compliance

In an unusual twist earlier this month, the CCI took the rare step of retracting two reports that outlined alleged competition law violations by Apple, further illustrating the tension surrounding these investigations.

The internal memo goes on to underline the seriousness of compliance, indicating that disciplinary actions could be introduced for staff who fail to adhere to these guidelines. This applies even to officers after they part ways with the CCI. The memo references a 1964 government regulation that asserts, “no government servant shall, except in accordance with general or special order… communicate, directly or indirectly, any official document or any part thereof or information.”