CBI Files Disproportionate Assets Case Against ITS Officers: ET Telecom

CBI Takes Action Against Telecom Officer for Disproportionate Assets

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into an officer from the Indian Telecom Service (ITS). Accusations have surfaced regarding the possession of assets that are alarmingly out of sync with the officer’s known income.

Who’s the Accused?

The focus of this investigation is Kunj Bihari Sharma, an ITS officer from the 1999 batch. Along with Mr. Sharma, others are also being looked at in relation to these serious allegations.

Details of the Allegations

It’s been alleged that while serving in Rajasthan, Mr. Sharma accrued significant assets, not just in his own name but also under the names of his family members, including his wife and mother. These assets reportedly span locations such as Jaipur, Ajmer, and other areas throughout Rajasthan.

Staggering Asset Figures

According to reports, the public servant has accumulated assets totaling approximately Rs 1,48,83,998, a figure that raises eyebrows given that it appears to be disproportionate to his legitimate income sources between the years of 2014 and January 2017.

Search Operations Uncover Evidence

As investigations progressed, the CBI conducted thorough searches at five different locations, including Jaipur, Ajmer, and Ahmedabad (Gujarat). These raids led to the discovery of incriminating documents, alongside a cash recovery of Rs 2.5 Lakh from Mr. Sharma’s residence in Ajmer.