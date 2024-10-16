Scindia and Telco CEOs Discuss Strategies to Enhance Make In India Tech Production

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met with telecom CEOs to discuss a plan for boosting locally-made tech products and tackling spam and cyber fraud. During the IMC-2024 event, they focused on important issues, including enhancing telecom infrastructure for everyone and promoting ‘Made in India’ technology. Scindia emphasized the strong partnership between the government and industry, expressing optimism that these discussions will help advance new technologies in India.

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Focus on Local Technology

In an exciting development for India’s telecom landscape, **Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia** convened with top CEOs from the telecom sector on Wednesday. Their mission? To carve out a roadmap for advancing **locally-manufactured tech products** and battle the ever-looming threats of spam and cyber fraud.

Key Discussions at IMC-2024

During this pivotal exchange at **IMC-2024**, Scindia stated, “We deliberated on critical issues with telecom Industry CEOs today and drew up an action plan. Our focus spans from developing innovative ‘Made In India’ tech products to fighting spam and fraud while ensuring that our telecom infrastructure achieves 100% inclusion.” This sentiment captures a comprehensive approach to technology and user safety.

A Collaborative Future

Scindia emphasized the significance of a robust government-industry partnership, reiterating his confidence that this collaborative forum would serve as a catalyst for the adoption of new-age technologies across India. “These meetings showcased government-industry partnership at its best,” he noted, exuding optimism about the future of tech innovation within the country.

As discussions unfold, it’s clear that both the government and the telecom sector are gearing up for a transformative journey toward a more secure, tech-savvy India.