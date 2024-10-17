India Proposes Support for Myanmar’s 5G Mobile Network Development: Official

India has offered to assist Myanmar in establishing its 5G mobile networks, according to government official Siddharth Mahajan. India launched its own 5G services in 2022, achieving coverage in 98% of districts and 90% of villages within 21 months. This offer was discussed during the recent India-Myanmar trade committee meeting, along with plans for cooperation in the shipping sector, including a coastal shipping agreement.

India Extends a Helping Hand to Myanmar for 5G Setup

In a significant move, **India** has stepped forward to assist **Myanmar** in establishing its very own **5G mobile systems**. This exciting announcement came from a government official on Wednesday, highlighting the ongoing commitment to enhancing telecommunications in the region.

Fast Track to 5G

Just a year ago, **India** launched its own **5G telephony services**, which have been a game changer for mobile internet connectivity, promising ultra high-speed access. Remarkably, within just 21 months, nearly **98% of districts** and **90% of villages** across the country have been connected to this cutting-edge technology.

Collaboration on the Horizon

At a recent press conference, **Siddharth Mahajan**, the Joint Secretary in the department of commerce, shared details of this collaborative effort. He stated, “In the field of 5G, we have offered to help **Myanmar** in setting up their **5G systems**.” This initiative reflects the deepening ties between the two nations.

Broader Discussions on Cooperation

The offer to assist with 5G was one of several pivotal topics discussed during the **eighth India-Myanmar joint trade committee meeting**, held last month. The discussions also ventured into potential collaboration within the **shipping sector**, with Mahajan adding, “We are looking at a coastal shipping agreement.”

This partnership signifies a promising future, as **India** and **Myanmar** explore opportunities for growth and enhanced connectivity through advanced telecommunications and trade.